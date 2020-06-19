Godfatherism and ‘Ghana Must Go Politics’ Must Stop in Edo State, Says Oba of Benin

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II has expressed his discontent with godfatherism and presentation of a consensus candidate by a faction of party chieftains to govern the people of Edo State.

Describing the present state of political power play in Edo State as “Ghana Must Go Politics”, the Oba said in a statement on Thursday; “Politicians should stop cashing in on the poor masses and exploiting them for their votes,”

Edo State has become the epicenter of political tussle ahead of the governorship elections scheduled to be held on 19th of September.

The feud between the sitting governor, Governor Godwin Obaseki and the former governor and National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, has been a focus of discussion in political circles and across the media.

Speaking further on the heated contest for power between the two, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo said the two “political vices” are antithetical to the fundamental basis of democracy. The 40th Oba of the Benin Empire also denied rumour that he influenced some aspirants to step down for a particular candidate.

“The palace totally denounces this evil speculation and condemns those that originated it,” he said.

“Rumour mongers are reminded that there is an ancestral curse on anyone who attempts to tarnish the image of the Oba of Benin and the ancient throne of Benin Kingdom, which will normally be for their selfish ends.”

“His Royal Majesty, Omo N‘Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpoiokpolo, the Oba of Benin has said times without number that the Palace of the Oba of Benin does not get involved in partisan politics.

