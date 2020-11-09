Gov. Atiku Bagudu Swears In 3 New Commissioners

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Monday, swore in three new Commissioners into the fold of the State Executive Council, with a charge to them to uphold the trust and confidence reposed in them.

The Governor also admonished them to ensure mutual respect for all the members of the council, other tiers of government and the general bureaucracy in the state.

Those sworn in were : Maigari Abdullahi Dakingari, Garba Ibrahim Geza and Hayatuddeen Ahmad Bawa.

The Oath of Office was administered on the new Commissioners by a High Court Judge, Justice Ibrahim Kangiwa who represented the State Chief Judge, Justice Suleiman Muhammad Ambursa.

While appreciating their invaluable sacrifices, the Governor noted that, with their new positions, demands on them,from within and outside of the Government would certainly jerk up.

Bagudu however urged:” You should try to balance up the expected increased demands with the need to stay upright, be diligent and respect each other, like its happening now in the team.

” I will never waiver in motivating all of you to meaningfully contribute to our burning desire to provide the best and nothing but the best to the generality of the people of the state.

” In return, we expect nothing less than your usual sacrifices, diligence, honesty and dedication.”

Bagudu also urged the new Commissioners to be abreast with the vast knowledge about the state,be it population, revenues , birth and death rates, potentials and other related information .

The Governor averred that,such information will enable them to know the extant workings of the state government and their respective Ministries, adding that, this is the only way they can effect any remarkable positive changes.

Bagudu commended the members of the State House of Assembly for expeditiously acceding to the demand of the Executive and swiftly confirmed the new members of the State Executive Council.

The Swearing in ceremony was witnessed by the Chief of Staff Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad Argungu (Jarman Kabi) , SSG Babale Umar Yauri, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Hassan Muhammad Shalla, Commissioner for Animal Health Alhaji Aminu Garba Dandiga, Permanent Secretary Government House, Alhaji Aliyu Mustapha Gwandu and the Acting Clerk, Kebbi State House of Assembly,

Muhammdu Usman Gwandangaji among others.

