Bauchi-State-governor-Bala-Mohammed

Gov Bala Mohammed Dissolves Bauchi Executive Council

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has dissolved the State Executive Council.

This decision was contained in a statement by the governor’s special adviser on media and publicity, Mukhtar Gidado.

According to the communique, the dissolution is with immediate effect.

Those affected include the Secretary to the State Government, Sabi’u Baba; the governor’s Chief of Staff, Ladan Salihu, 21 Commissioners, and Special Advisers.

____

