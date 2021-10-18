YAHAYA-BELLO-KOGI-GOV14-1280×720

Gov. Bello Appoints Opaluwa New Attah Igala

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has appointed Matthew Alhaji Opaluwa as the new Attah Igala.

Opaluwa will succeed Dr Michael Ameh Oboni II who is currently on an ancestral journey since 2020.

The Kogi State Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barrister Salami Ozigi, disclosed this shortly after the State Executive Council Meeting presided over by the State Governor, on Monday.

He said the appointment of Opaluwa followed due process.

Details later.

