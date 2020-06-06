Gov. Bello Lifts Lockdown In Kabba-Bunu, Insists Kogi Is COVID-19 Free
The Kogi State government has lifted the lockdown imposed on Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of the state over suspected cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Governor Yahaya Bello announced this on Friday at the Government House in Lokoja, the state capital.
He explained that the decision became necessary after the result of all the samples taken and subjected to tests by the health workers in the local government came out negative.
Following the outcome, the governor insisted that Kogi has remained a COVID-19-free state.
He, however, urged the people of the state to adhere to the protocols of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to curb the spread of the disease.
