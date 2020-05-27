Gov. Matawalle Declines the Repatriation of Almajiri from Zamfara

His Excellency Zamfara State Executive Governor Hon Dr. Bello Mohammed MON (Matawallen Maradun) has said that his administration will not repatriate any Almajiri from the state and urged all those repatriated from other States to come to Zamfara and be accommodated.

The governor made his position known when he received two leading Islamic scholars, Sheikh Abdullahi Dallah Dallah Chief Imam of Sambo Dan-Ashafa Jumaat Mosque, Gusau and Sheikh Bello Kanwa to a Sallah homage at his country home, Maradun.

Governor Matawalle also announced the scrapping of the committee he earlier constituted for the repatriation of Almari from the State and cancelled the repatriation plan

He said the decision followed a careful study of Almajiri system in the state which only needs to be integrated into western education for the purpose of acquiring qualitaty education in both western and Islamic knowledge.

He said he cancelled the repatriation idea in order to give the Almajiri a sense of belonging and reduce the stigmatization meted on the Almajiri Islamic teaching and learning in the country.

He added that the Almajiri have a right to quality education at all levels of governance in the country, Zamfara State inclusive, and his administration is working hard to come up with a reform that will integrate Almajiri system of education in a more attractive and more accepted way not repatriation and that he will urge all those repatriated from other states to relocate to Zamfara State.

Governor Matawalle also called on the Islamic scholars in the country to promote teaching of Justice and unity among their followers for the purpose of having a United Nigeria

The Governor added that Islamic scholars are known for teaching Justice and unity which is the guiding principles of any development.

Earlier in their separate speeches Sheikh Abdullahi Dallah Dallah and sheikh Bello Kanwa commended the governor for having good listening ears for all positive calls that affect his people and as well as act immediately and urged him to maintain it as a bedrock of having positive leadership that will cover everyone irrespective of his political or religious interest.

