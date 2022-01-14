Government Worker Arrested for Raping 13-Year-Old Girl to Death in Delta

Nwosu Chuka, a staff of the Delta State Local Government Service Commission, has been arrested for allegedly hypnotising and raping a 13-year-old girl to death.

It was gathered that the victim was allegedly raped to death at a hotel in Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect surrendered himself to the police after weeks of raping Joy Nwabueze Onua, who allegedly bled to death.

Chuka confessed to the crime before he was detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Asaba, a police source revealed.

The body of the victim has been deposited at FMC mortuary in Asaba, the state capital.

Delta State Police Command spokesperson, DSP Bright Edafe, said an investigation into the incident has commenced and that the suspect would be charged to court as soon as possible.

However, Chairman, Delta State Child Welfare Implementation Committee, Mrs Kevwe Agas, while speaking with journalists, noted that the committee was waiting for a police report to proceed to court.

