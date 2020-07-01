Ifeanyi-Okowa1

Governor Okowa, Wife Test Positive for COVID-19

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor made this known on Wednesday on his verified Twitter handle.

He wrote, “My wife and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are well and continuing with our isolation/medication. We thank you all for your continued prayers for us and our daughter.”

 

 

