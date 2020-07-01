Governor Okowa, Wife Test Positive for COVID-19
Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19.
The governor made this known on Wednesday on his verified Twitter handle.
He wrote, “My wife and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are well and continuing with our isolation/medication. We thank you all for your continued prayers for us and our daughter.”
— Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa (@IAOkowa) July 1, 2020
