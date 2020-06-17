Suleiman Abdulateef

Governor Yahaya Bello’s Personal Assistant Dies in Abuja

Abdulateef Suleiman, Personal Assistant to Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, is dead.

He died at a private hospital in Abuja on Wednesday morning.

He reportedly died of sepsis shock and cardiac arrest.

In a statement, Onogwu Muhammed, chief press secretary to the governor, said Suleiman died after a brief illness.

“We regret to announce the passage of the personal assistant to the governor of Kogi state, Abdulateef Suleiman,” the statement read.

“The deceased had been on admission at a private hospital in Abuja for the treatment of septic shock but died of cardiac arrest Wednesday morning at the age of 41.

“He will be buried later on Wednesday according to Islamic funeral rites.”

