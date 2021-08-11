Governor Zulum Conducts Impromptu Test for Teachers

Professor Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno State, conducted an impromptu test for school teachers at Baga on Monday.

According to Isa Gusau, his spokesman, the test was meant to determine the level of their qualifications and ability to teach.

Zulum reportedly told the teachers that the essence of the aptitude test was not to sack anyone, but to determine their capacity and know where to place them.

“Those that have no capacity to teach would be given a choice, either to redeploy them to administrative department or send them for further training.”

“Zulum said that at the end of each year, every teacher and his pupils will be evaluated and government will also support them with accommodation and other related services.

“After interacting and revealing their aptitude test results, Zulum announced a package of 20,000 Naira and 10 yards of fabric (Shadda) to each teacher.

“The Senior Secondary School’s Principal and the Primary School Head Teacher each got 50,000 Naira and 10 yards of fabric (Shadda),” the statement read.

The statement quoted the governor to have told the teachers: “As long as you will make meaningful impact to the society, we shall support you. We shall evaluate you, and those of you whose salaries needs to be upgraded will be updated.

“Whenever I come back to this town again, I will call a teacher by name and determine the level of his capacity and that of his pupils.”

Zulum also told the teachers that, more number of pupils’ intake will be encouraged, especially by providing a meal and other support.

