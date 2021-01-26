Governors Agree To Ban Open And Night Grazing Across States

Governors of the South-West have agreed to ban all forms of open and night grazing across states within the region.

This resolve was reached on Monday at a meeting between governors from the South-West region and the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN).

Rising from the meeting, the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Kayode Fayemi said it was resolved at the meeting that night grazing should be banned henceforth

Fayemi further disclosed that the forum also decided that under age herding is inimical to security and hence should be banned.

According to a communique read by the Ekiti State governor, it was also agreed that occupation of State Forest Reserves illegally will not be condoned.

The meeting between the governors and MACBAN leaders became imperative following the executive order of the governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotim Akeredolu to the Fulani Herdsmen illegally occupying the State Forest Reserves to vacate within seven days With effect from Monday 18″ January 2021.

According to the communique read by Dr. Fayemi at the end of the meeting in Akure, it was agreed that the order of the Ondo Governor was misconstrued and misrepresented by a section of the media.

Fayemi stressed that no one had sent anyone away from any state or region but all hands must be on deck to fight criminality.

_________

