Governors Akeredolu, Obaseki Test Negative for Coronavirus

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki have tested negative to COVID-19.

Akeredolu’s samples were collected after some persons in the presidency tested positive to coronavirus.

Akeredolu revealed his status on COVID-19 via his Twitter handle.

The Ondo Governor shared the message his Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, sent to him about the lab results.

“Good morning sir. The result is negative. Congratulations your Excellency”

In his tweet, Akeredolu said, “I just received the above text from the Commissioner for Health regarding my #Covid19 test results. We give all glory to God. Wish everyone affected speedy recovery.”

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the result is that of the rapid diagnostic test, while the governor awaits the result of the PCR test.

According to him, “I can confirm that the governor tested negative for coronavirus when he ran the rapid diagnostic test for the virus. However, we are currently awaiting the result of more conclusive PCR test.”

“In the meantime, the governor has decided to continue to work in self-solation and he is asymptomatic,” he added.

Recall that Governor Obaseki went into self-isolation and sent his samples for testing after two persons he met some days ago, tested positive for coronavirus.

