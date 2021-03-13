Governors Back Financial Autonomy For State Lawmakers

Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal on Friday assured that the 36 state governors have given their backing to financial autonomy for state legislators and judiciary.

Governor Tambuwal gave the assurance after leading the Chairman of the States Legislators Conference to meet with the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the state capital.

The Sokoto Governor accompanied by Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong who was a former speaker of the state and his counterpart, the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, disclosed that the governors would be meeting next week to finalise modalities for the implementation of the financial autonomy.

Speaking to State House correspondents, Governor Tambuwal said the meeting was at the behest of President Muhammadu Buhari.



