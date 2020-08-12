Governors Seek Bailout From FG to Tackle Insecurity

Governors of the 36 states of the federation yesterday sought for bailouts from the federal government to enable them finance the fight against the growing spate of insecurity in their respective domains.

They cited unemployment, poverty and the lack of trust between the military and the civilian population as major causes of the surge in insecurity, including insurgency, banditry , kidnapping and other forms of criminality in the states.

The state governors ended their meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on the state of the nation’s security with calls for a joint strategy to bring various conflicts to an end within time limits.

The virtual meeting which lasted for three hours and coordinated by President Buhari was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, heads of defence, security and intelligence agencies and members of the security committee of the NGF represented by one governor from each of the six geo-political zones.

It was

agreed at the meeting held at the presidential villa that field commanders would take measures to protect civilian communities as a confidence-building mechanism between the military and those communities.

In their submissions anchored by chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi and his Borno State counterpart, Babagana Zulum, the governors highlighted the problems of poverty, unemployment, trust deficit between the military and civilian populations and the inflow of small arms into the country.

Identifying the problem of coordination among military and security chiefs, the governors outlined their own security roles which they said include 1 billion they allowed the president to withdraw from the Excess Crude Account for weapons procurement two years ago.

Accordingly, they urged the President to consider a “bail out” for security for the States in view of the enormity of the resources they now expend in support of the military and the police.

