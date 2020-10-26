Govt Officials Approached My Office To Sell COVID-19 Palliatives – Buba Galadima

All Progressives Congress chieftain, Buba Galadima, says officials of an undisclosed state government once approached his office to sell COVID-19 palliatives. Galadima disclosed this on an AIT programme on Monday.

The elder statesman also lambasted state governments hoarding relief items donated by the Private Sector Coalition Against Covid-19 also known as CACOVID.

He said, “I know of a state that all the palliatives taken from the Federal Government in that state was kept in stores and they came to my office to look for buyers of such commodities.

“They said the buyers should not be from that particular state.”

When asked if he shared the information with security agents, Galadima replied, “They are listening now. Anything I say on any interview, electronic or print, it is better for the security agencies not to look at it as coming from their enemies. It should be (seen as) coming from their friend, from a patriotic citizen who is sacrificing his life because what I am doing can cost me my life.”

