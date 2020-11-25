Grammy Awards 2021: My Album Is R&B Not Pop, Justin Bieber Tells Academy

American superstar singer, Justin Bieber, who has been nominated in the categories of Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, has taken to his Instagram page to set the record straight with the organizers of the Grammy Awards.

In his post, he made it known that he was not ungrateful for his nomination but that his records ought to have been in the R&B category.

He said in a wordy screenshot post on his page, “To the Grammys, I am flattered to be acknowledged and appreciated for my artistry. I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said, I set out to make an R&B album. Changes, was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album, which is very strange to me.

“I grew up admiring R&B music and wished to make a project that would embody that sound. For this not to be put into that category feels weird; considering from the chords to the melodies to the vocal style, all the way down to the hip-hop drums that were chosen. It is undeniably, unmistakeably an R&B album! To be clear, I absolutely love pop music, it just wasn’t what I set out to make this time around. My gratitude for feeling respected for my work remains and I am honoured to be nominated either way.”

The singer further emphasised in the caption of his post that he was grateful for the nomination. ” Please don’t mistake this as me being ungrateful, these are just my thoughts take them or leave them. Thank you to the people who fought for me to even have any nominations,” he wrote.

