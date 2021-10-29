Group Slammed Governor Obiano Over Failed Anambra International Airport Project

Coalition for True Democracy (CTD), has slammed governor of Anambra state , Willie Obiano and his party All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), describing the administration as the worst administration in the history of the state.

The convener of the group Mr Samuel Okolo said Obiano has failed in every aspect of providing basis amenities in the state.

Okolo also said failure of the governor Willie Obiano led Anambra State government to meet safty standard was behind the suspension of Commissioning Anambra International Airport by Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), it has been learnt.

Contrary to claims by the state government that it met all requirements for the approval in line with international standards, when Nigerian Metrological Agency (NiMET), it has been gathered that the airport project was poorly executed despite the huge amount of money

He said, “In a hurry to cover up all the Money Laundry in the state, Obiano and his likes came up with the story of building the airport, believe it or not, this is not what to call for celebration”.

“The governor should be ashamed of himself. He built a single airport for almost 8years and still not completed. It has consumed $2.2billion. I consider this as the biggest scam in Anambra state!”.

According to Okolo, Anambra state has been adjudged as one of the worst state with bad road network in Nigeria today, despite been among the biggest commercial centres in Nigeria who benefits from Nigeria’s Ecological Fund.

The state houses one of West Africa’s biggest markets—the Onitsha Main Market.

He said, “The All Progressives Grand Alliance, in Anambra state under the leadership of Willie Obiano is just a sharm and that Obiano has succeeded in bringing down a State that was on jet speed with amazing accelerating templates down.

“Today Anambra is struggling to breath like Lyod struggled to breathe in the hands of American Police. If ndi Anambra don’t vote out APGA in the November election, it will be a bad story for the state.

“I call on Nigerians to come to Anambra and see for themselves roads like, Ekwulobia, Oko, Isuofia and Igboukwu roads and see how they have been eaten up by deep erosion, with marks that look like aftermaths of earthquakes, this is even as the state”

“Governor Willie Obiano claims he is working but this is not evident in the uneven roads across the state”.

“To continue in his act against the good people of Anambra state, Governor Obiano is planning to hand over power to Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, A Man who was indicted over his role in the $462 million scam involving Federal Government’s investment in the African Finance Corporation (AFC) during the previous administrations of former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and UmaruMusa Yar’Adua.”

