GTBank Executive Director, Miriam Olusanya Divorced

Mariam Olusanya , Executive director of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) , gets divorced from husband.

Based on information’s received from an undisclosed source, Miriam Olusanya has been living separately with her husband for some years, and her husband finally sues for divorce in USA.

Mrs. Olusanya is responsible for the Wholesale Banking Division of GTBank, which comprises of the Asset and Liability Management, Trading and Sales as well as the Corporate Finance Groups.

She joined Guaranty Trust Bank in 1998, after 2 years at Smithkline Beecham Nigeria (now GlaxoSmithkline – GSK).

She had a short stint in Transactions Services and later moved to the Bank’s Treasury Group in 1999. She managed the local and foreign currency trading desks before becoming the Bank’s Chief Dealer in 2003 and subsequently, Treasurer in 2004. In 2006, she led the team that secured the appointment of the Bank as a Primary Dealer/ Market Maker in Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Bonds with the Debt Management Office (DMO).

This was repeated when the Bank was also appointed a Money Market Dealer in Nigerian Treasury Bills by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Mrs. Olusanya holds a Bachelor of Pharmaceutical Science degree from the University of Ibadan (1995) and a Masters of Business Administration (Finance and Accounting) from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom (2011).

She also obtained the professional ACI (Association Cambiste Internationale) Dealing certification – The Financial Markets Association. She has attended various courses and Executive programmes at institutions such as the Cranfield School of Management.

She serves on the Board of Guaranty Trust Bank (Gambia) Limited as a non-executive Director

See beneath for the divorce papers:

Court papers

__________

