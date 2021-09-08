Gumi Urges Fulani to Obtain Voter Cards

Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Dr. Ahmad Gumi, has called on Fulani ethnic group to ensure they register and obtain voter cards ahead of the 2023 general elections in the country.

According to him, obtaining voter cards is very important because it will give them the power to elect leaders that will provide good governance and protect their interest.

Gumi said the Fulani race also needed to participate in the registration exercise so that like other Nigerians, they can elect future political office holders that would secure their animals, properties and lives.

He urged the Fulani to ensure they are united and not allow politicians to divide them, saying their bloc votes is very important in the emergence of any credible leader in Kaduna as well as in the country.

Gumi made the comment while presenting animals and foodstuffs to the families of Fulani that were affected by insecurity and the COVID-19 pandemic organized by a pastoral group under the aegis of Bilital Marroobe Pastoralists Association of Nigeria (BILMPAN) in Kaduna.

“If we want our votes to matter and make a difference, we must work towards bloc voting in the next election. We should be ready to work as a team to succeed,” he said.

The scholar also cautioned herdsmen, particularly those living in the forests, against banditry and kidnapping.

According to him, the gesture by the pastoral group will definitely reduce the rate of suffering among the pastoralists without necessary waiting for government.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.