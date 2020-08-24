Gunmen

Gunmen Abduct APC Chairman, Two Others in Katsina

Gunmen have reportedly abducted the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Dantankari ‘A’ ward in Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State, Alhaji Safiu Dantankari.

According to residents, the gunmen also abducted a woman and her stepson along with the ward chairman.

The gunmen were said to have stormed the town on Thursday night and abducted Dantankari.

The spokesman for the Katsina State Police Command, Gambo Isah, did not respond to telephone calls and the text messages as at press time.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
All Progressives Congress (APCGunmenKatsina StateSafiu Dantankari

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Governor El-Rufai’s Aide, Hafiz Bayero Involved in Ghastly Car Accident on Abuja-Kaduna Highway

Governor El-Rufai’s Aide, Hafiz Bayero Involved in Ghastly Car Accident on Abuja-Kaduna Highway

News
  • 24 Aug
  • 0
Mali Junta Seeks to Stay in Power for 3 Years, Agrees to Free President

Mali Junta Seeks to Stay in Power for 3 Years, Agrees to Free President

Africa
  • 24 Aug
  • 0
Trump’s Adviser, Conway, Resigns

Trump’s Adviser, Conway, Resigns

News
  • 24 Aug
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top