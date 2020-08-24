Gunmen Abduct APC Chairman, Two Others in Katsina
Gunmen have reportedly abducted the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Dantankari ‘A’ ward in Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State, Alhaji Safiu Dantankari.
According to residents, the gunmen also abducted a woman and her stepson along with the ward chairman.
The gunmen were said to have stormed the town on Thursday night and abducted Dantankari.
The spokesman for the Katsina State Police Command, Gambo Isah, did not respond to telephone calls and the text messages as at press time.
____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours