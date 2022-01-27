Gunmen Abduct Jonathan’s Cousin in Bayelsa

Mr Jepthan Robert, one of the cousins to former President Goodluck Jonathan has been kidnapped by masked gunmen Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

Robert was reportedly kidnapped on Tuesday night in front of his house at Dimrose Road, Biogbolo area of Yenagoa.

He was said to be standing in front of his house around 9.30 pm when a fast-moving car stopped abruptly close to him and some masked men came down from the car and bundled him into it before he could raise the alarm.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident, said the Police have commenced investigations.

“He was picked up at Dimrose Road in Yenagoa. We are intensifying efforts to rescue him and arrest the kidnappers. We are working on a promising lead”.

Investigations indicated that Robert’s kidnap would be the sixth high profile kidnap carried out in Bayelsa state in the last five months despite the efforts of the State Police Command.

Others that have been kidnapped include the mother of the Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government, Mrs Betinah Benson, Mr Tari Ajanami, a top banker in the state, Chief Marvin Turner, father of Ogbia Local Government Council Chairman, Mr Lotana Okoye, a popular businessmen and Commissioner for Trade, Industry and Investment, Mr Federal Otokito.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.