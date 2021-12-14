Gunmen Abduct Mother of Yahaya Bello’s Chief of Staff

Madam Seriya Raji, mother of Abdulkarim Jamiu Asuku, the Chief of Staff to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, has been abducted.

Her abduction comes a few weeks after Kogi State Commissioner for Environment, Adewale Omofaiye, escaped being kidnapped.

According to reports, Madam Raji was abducted around 8pm on Monday in Kogi State after gunmen invaded her residence in Adavi Local Government Area of the State.

The abductors, about 6 in number, wore masks to conceal their identities and gained entry into her house through the mosque.

No contact has been made with the family since the incident.

More to come…

Featured Image Credit: Abdulkarim Jamiu Asuku | Facebook