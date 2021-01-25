Gunmen Abduct Seven Children, Guard, Housewives In Abuja Orphanage

Suspected kidnappers have abducted seven children from the Rachael’s Orphanage Home, Abaji Area Council, Abuja.

The gunmen also abducted a security guard identified as Joseph Mathew, including two housewives; Rukaiyyat Salihu, and Suwaiba Momoh, during the attack on Saturday.

While the police claimed they had rescued one of the hostages, it added that efforts were being intensified to free others still held captive.

The names of the abducted orphans were given as Elizabeth Andrew, Dayo Udeh, Jacob Ukpas, Melody Ijeh, Benard Itim, Issac Mathew and Laruba Emmanuel.

Police sources said the attackers forcefully entered the orphanage and whisked away their victims to an unknown location.

A resident of the area, Mohammed Nurudeen, who was shot in the thigh, explained that the gunmen abducted his wife at gunpoint and also shot him.

He said, “The men came at midnight while we were sleeping and forced me to open the door threatening to kill us if we refused to obey their orders. They shot me and took away my wife. I appeal to the security agencies and the government to assist in rescuing my wife unhurt from the gang.”

But the Federal Capital Territory command said it had launched a rescue operation for the kidnappers, assuring that the victims would be released soon.

The police spokesperson, ASP Maryam Yusuf, said, “We are working hard to rescue them and apprehend the perpetrators. Already, we have rescued one of the hostages and we want to assure that the rest would also be rescued unhurt,” she stated on Sunday.

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.