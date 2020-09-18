Gunmen Abduct Seven in Kaduna

Seven people, including a family of five, have been abducted by gunmen in Barkallahu, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis.

The bandits were said to have invaded the community at about 1:30am on Friday, shooting sporadically. One of the victims, Abdulsalam Haruna, said the bandits broke into his house and abducted his wife and four children, two of whom are students of the Federal University, Malumfashi, Katsina State.

He said the hoodlums also abducted two of his neighbour’s children. According to him, the bandits also attacked two other houses, including that of a retired director in the Kaduna State Ministry of Education, but did not abduct anybody or take anything.

In a telephone interview, Haruna said: “The incident happened at about 1:30am (on Friday). They broke my gate and came into my compound. They broke the door to my house and ordered everybody to follow them.

“They went away with my wife and four of my children, two of whom are students of the Federal University, Malumfashi, Katsina State.

“They also attacked my neighbour and went away with two of his children.

“Two other houses, including that of a retired director in the Kaduna State Ministry of Education were also attacked, but they did not kidnap anybody or carry anything there.

“We alerted the security personnel but by the time they arrived the bandits had escaped with the victims.”

The incident occurred barely a week, after 21 people, including a family of 17, were abducted in Udawa village, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The villagers were said to be on their way to the farm when bandits attacked them at about 7am.

At the time of this report, Mohammed Jalige, spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, could not be reached for reaction as his mobile phone was switched off.

Kaduna is one of the states in the North-west bedevilled by serious security challenges.

