Gunmen Abduct Wife Of Akeredolu’s Chief Of Staff

Unidentified gunmen have abducted the wife of the Chief of Staff to Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu. The police spokesman in the state, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the news on Friday.

The news of the abduction comes barely one day after a prominent traditional ruler in Ondo State, Oba Israel Adeusi, the Olufon of Ifon, was shot by suspected kidnappers.

Mr. Olugbenga Ale’s wife was abducted in the Owena village, along Akure/Ondo Highway of Ondo State on Thursday evening and whisked into a nearby bush by the gunmen.

The woman was abducted alongside another woman while returning on a business trip.

ASP Ikoro said a detachment of police detectives have been searching the nearby bush in a bid to rescue the victims and apprehend the abductors.

