Gunmen Assassinate Nigerian Army General

Gunmen have killed a former Provost Marshall of the Nigerian Army, Major Gen Hassan Ahmed.

Major Gen Hassan was killed on Thursday night along the Lokoja – Abuja when his vehicle was attacked by the assailants.

“With a heavy heart, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, and Soldiers of the Nigerian Army regret to announce the passing on of Maj Gen Hassan Ahmed, a former Provost Marshall of the Nigerian Army,” the Nigerian Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, said in a statement issued on Friday morning.

“The sad incident occurred when the senior officer’s vehicle was attacked by gunmen while transiting along Lokoja – Abuja road yesterday 15 July 2021.”

The late officer will be buried on Friday at the Lungi Barracks Cemetery.

“A delegation from the Army Headquarters led by the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army) Maj Gen Anthony Omozoje has visited the widow and other members of the bereaved family,” Onyeama added.

“Members of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) led by the Deputy National President, Mrs Stella Omozoje have also visited the family to condole with them.”

Before his death, he served as a director at the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.