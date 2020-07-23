Gunmen Attack High Court Premises In Plateau, Set Free Six Inmates
Gunmen on Thursday attacked the premises of the High Court in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, thereby forcefully setting free six inmates from the Nigerian Correctional Centre.
The inmates were said to have been brought from the Jos Correctional Centre for trial in Barkin Ladi when the incident occurred.
The gunmen, however, aided the escape of six out of 10 inmates with their offences ranging from murder to kidnapping and rape.
Public Relations Officer of Plateau State Police Command, (ASP) Gabriel Uba confirmed the attack and escape of the inmates.
He noted that the Police Commissioner has visited the scene of the incident, adding that some arrests have been made and investigations into the attack are ongoing.
