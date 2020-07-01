Gunmen Attack Kogi FMC, Disrupt Planned COVID-19 Press Briefing
A group of armed men have attacked the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Lokoja, Kogi State, disrupting a COVID-19 press briefing scheduled for Wednesday morning.
The media chat was aimed at demanding a COVID-19 screening centre in Kogi State.
COVID-19 lingering argument in Kogi state, Gunmen in their large number stormed FMC, Lokoja cartway Lab record, laptop, doctors phones and other documents. FMC lokoja is located near Kogi state Government House in the center of town.
Details shortly. @NCDCgov @PoliceNG pic.twitter.com/tmfV1taEjG
— Usman Okai Austin (@Oma_igala1) July 1, 2020
Speakers were also expected to comment on the challenges health workers face amid the coronavirus pandemic.
On arrival, the gunmen shot sporadically and assaulted anyone on sight. The assailants carted away some laboratory equipment, laptops, doctors phones and other documents.
More to come…
____
