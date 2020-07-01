Kogi Attack

Gunmen Attack Kogi FMC, Disrupt Planned COVID-19 Press Briefing

A group of armed men have attacked the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Lokoja, Kogi State, disrupting a COVID-19 press briefing scheduled for Wednesday morning.

The media chat was aimed at demanding a COVID-19 screening centre in Kogi State.

Speakers were also expected to comment on the challenges health workers face amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On arrival, the gunmen shot sporadically and assaulted anyone on sight. The assailants carted away some laboratory equipment, laptops, doctors phones and other documents.

More to come…

 

