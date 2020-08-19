Gunmen Attack: Niger Governor Condoles Lebanese Government, Nigerian Army

The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani-Bello has commiserated with the Lebanese Government, Nigerian Army, and FERMA, over the loss of their national, staff, and personnel to the activities of criminal elements in the state on Monday.

The abducted and killed workers were engaged in the repair work on the Minna-Zungeru-Tegina road when the incident occurred on Monday.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mary Noel-Berje, the Governor said he is saddened over the continuous loss of lives to society’s undesirable elements at a time the government is doing everything to address the problem of infrastructural decay in most parts of the state.

“It is more grieving, when workers, who are dutifully carrying out their legitimate duty of maintaining roads have to suffer this fatality,” Bello said.

“We are at work presently and fast-tracking other measures, which we cannot disclose for now, to check the dubious activities of these criminals portraying the state in bad light both at home and internationally.

“Our condolences are with the Lebanese Embassy in Nigeria, the Nigerian Army and FERMA over the loss, especially to the families of the deceased who have lost their bread winners. Our resolve is that these heroes will not die in vain.

“It is more worrisome that most of the perpetrators of these heinous crimes are young people, who are supposed to be leaders of tomorrow.

The Governor called for a holistic approach to dealing with the high rate of crimes through a strong family system and revealed that his government will intensify its collaboration with the relevant security agencies and President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the issue of insecurity is permanently laid to rest.

