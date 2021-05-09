Gunmen Attack Police Station in Akwa Ibom, Kill Five Officers

Five police officers including the wife of an officer have been killed by gunmen during an attack on Divisional Police Headquarters, Odoro Ikpe in Ini Local Government Area of the Akwa-Ibom State.

Although the state Police Command is yet to issue an official statement on the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Odiko MacDon confirmed the incident to newsmen.

MacDon said facilities, vehicles, and other valuables were also destroyed by the gunmen.

“Yes, there was an attack of the Divisional Police Headquarters, Odoro Ikpe. Six persons, including five officers and a wife of an officer, were killed, the PPRO said.

This fresh attack comes seven after some gunmen killed two police officers during a similar attack in another local police facility in Akwa Ibom State.

The Commissioner of Police, Amiengheme Andrew said the attack was repelled by its men but unfortunately, two personnel were killed and a vehicle attached to the division burnt down during the attack.

There has been a spate of attacks on security agencies in the South-east and South-south which has compounded the security challenges in the two regions.

