Gunmen Attack Police Station in Delta

Attacks on police facilities in the southern part of the country appear to be worsening as more stations have come under siege by hoodlums recently.

The latest of such unfortunate incidents was the attack by gunmen on Nsukwa Divisional Police Station in Aniocha South Local Government Area (LGA) of Delta State.

The attack occurred in the early hours of Sunday as the assailants set some of the police vehicles on fire.

While the police authorities in Delta have yet to make an official statement regarding the incident, unverified reports said three policemen were feared killed.

Senior officers of the Nigeria Police Force led by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 5, Isaac Akinmoyede, accompanied by the Commissioner of Police in Delta, Ari Muhammad, have visited the scene to ascertain the level of destruction done.

Reporters were, however, barred from entering the premises of the attacked station.

That the incident was the latest of at least seven attacks on police stations in the South reported in the last nine days.

On Sunday last week, the Mike Okiro Police Divisional Headquarters at the Trademore Estate in Umuahia, the Abia State capital came under attack by hoodlums.

Barely three days later, Police Divisional Headquarters in the state – this time in Bende Local Government Area – was also attacked.

A group of hoodlums, in a large number, were said to have attacked the police station in the night and set it on fire.

During the incident, two policemen were injured but were taken to a hospital for medical attention, and the police command vowed not to rest on its oars to fish out the perpetrators.

The police station at Ozubulu in Ekwusigo Local Government Area was also attacked by gunmen on Sunday last week but the attack was repelled by officers on duty.

In Akwa Ibom, it was a sad day on Saturday last week following the death of five police officers and the wife of an officer in the state.

They were killed by gunmen during an attack on the Divisional Police Headquarters at Odoro Ikpe in Ini Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

Four days after the incident, a police officer, Edogi Bassey, was killed when gunmen attacked the Etim Ekpo Area Police Command and Division.

On the same day, gunmen also attacked the Police Station in Ika but were successfully repelled by the officers on duty.

