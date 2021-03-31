Gunmen Attack Soludo, Kill Three of His Security Aides

Gunmen have attacked Prof. Charles Soludo, former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) who has indicated interest in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State

It was gathered that he was attacked in Isuofia, where he hails from in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra. Three policemen among the security aides attached to Soludo were shot dead in the attack.

Witnesses disclosed that the gunmen disrupted an interactive session between some youths and Soludo at a civic centre in the town.

The National Secretary of All Soludo Support Groups and the Convener of Youths Earnestly Seek Soludo (YEES), Dr. Nelson Obinna Omenugha, said the state Commissioner for Public Utilities, Engineer Emeka Ezenwanne, was abducted by the gunmen.

DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, Police Public Relations Officer in the State, confirmed the attack but did not go into details. This is the latest in the campaign of violence on security agents in the Southern part of the country.

Earlier in March, gunmen invaded a bus conveying some suspects to court in Anambra and killed a prison warder and other person. The tragic incident happened in Aguata LGA.

On Sunday, Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer, announced that some members of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) were arrested over the murder of security operatives.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack on Soludo.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.