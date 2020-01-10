Fulani Herdsmen Attack Village in Plateau, Kill 12

The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed that gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen yesterday killed 12 persons and injured one at Kulben Village of Kombun District of Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Terna Tyopev, made this disclosure to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos, the state capital.

According to Tyopev, the incident occurred in the early hours of thursday.

“In the early hours of today (Thursday), we received a distress call that gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen attacked Kulben community of Kombun District of Mangu.

“As a result, 12 persons lost their lives and one severely injured,” he said.

Typopev said the injured are receiving treatment at Mangu General Hospital at present.

He called on residents of the community to remain calm and be law-abiding, adding that the police and other security agencies would do everything possible to bring the perpetrators to book.

“No arrest has been made, but we are doing everything possible to ensure that the criminals are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

He called on the public to provide the police with useful information that would enable them to track down the perpetrators.

