Gunmen Hijack School Bus, Abduct One In Ondo

Some gunmen numbering about eight have hijacked a school bus in a housing estate in Oba-Ile, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The incident according to eyewitness occurred early on Thursday morning when the driver of the bus and the attendant were going round to pick the pupils.

Fortunately, they were yet to pick any pupil when they were accosted by the armed men.

The school bus with registration number Lagos LSD 853 FJ has the name of the school written on it.

It was gathered that the suspects, riding on motorcycles and armed with guns, matchetes, and other dangerous weapons forced the vehicle to stop and dragged the driver out.

One of the armed men seized the vehicle and drove off with the attendant inside while the remaining members of the group fled the scene with the motorcycles.

The spokesperson of Ondo State Police Command, DSP Tee-Leo Ikoro, said he had not been briefed about the incident.

