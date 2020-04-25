Gunmen Invade Kaduna Communities, Kill Seven, Abduct One

Share Pin 0 Shares

Seven people have been killed while one person was abducted following attacks by suspected herdsmen on three communities in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Five others, who sustained injuries, were said to have been taken to the Sabon Tasha General Hospital, Kaduna.

The attacks, according to Peter Aboki, President of Gbagyi Development Union (GDU), started in the early hours of Thursday up till about 4:00pm as the bandits went from village to village.

He said the affected villages are Akwunakwo, Kabirasha and Damba.

Speaking in a telephone interview on Friday, Aboki said two people were killed in Akwunakwo where the attack started in the early hours of Thursday.

“The attack started in Akwunakwo in the early hours of Thursday, two people were killed. The herdsmen then moved to the neighbouring Kabirasha village.

“I have not received information about any casualty there, except the abduction of a deaf and dumb person by the invaders.

“This is because by the time the gunmen got there, the villagers had fled following news of the attack on Kwunakwo.

“Damba village was attacked at about 4:00pm and five people were killed. We suspect that the attack was by the same people” he said.

Aboki said the bandits burnt houses, food stuffs and vehicles during the attacks on the villages.

He said communities along that axis are becoming a no-go area as a result of the deadly activities of bandits.

“We know that government is doing its best to address the security situation, but we want government to do more because people are being killed or abducted almost on a daily basis.

“Those areas are becoming a no-go area as a result of the deadly activities of bandits and we want government to do everything possible to stop these frequent loss of lives and destruction of property,” Aboki said.

Muhammad Jalige, the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, could not be reached as he did not respond to telephone calls nor text message when contacted.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.