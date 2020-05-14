Gunmen

Gunmen Kidnap APC Deputy Chairman, Daughter in Kaduna State

Some gunmen have abducted Shuaibu Idris, deputy chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State, alongside his daughter.

SaharaReporters reports that the gunmen stormed the residence of the politician around 8pm on Wednesday and took him and his daughter away.

A source said the suspects, numbering about 10, arrived Idris’s residence located along Zaria-Kaduna Road in two cars with dangerous weapons.

He said their whereabouts remained unknown as the abductors had not established contact with the family.

 

 

_____

Gunmen Kidnap APC Deputy Chairman, Daughter in Kaduna State

