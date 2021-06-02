Gunmen Kill Imo PDP Youth Leader, Sets His Car and House Ablaze

Gunmen have killed a youth leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Orlu East Local Government Area of Imo State, Kenneth Amukamara.

They also set his car and house ablaze after he was murdered in cold blood. Although police authorities are yet to make a statement on the killing, the PDP youth leader in Imo State, Greg Nwadike confirmed the incident which took place on Monday night to Channels Television.

Mr. Amukamara was killed by the assailants at his residence in Awomamma in Orlu East LGA of the state.

Tension has heightened in the southeast in the past months as assaults on security formations and killings have become widespread in the region, particularly in Imo State.

Amukamara’s death is coming just one day after a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Gulak was murdered in the southeast state, triggering a wave of condemnation from government officials.

