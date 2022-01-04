Gunmen Kill Seven Family Members, 17 Others in Fresh Kaduna Attack

Armed attackers have killed seven members of the same family during an attack on Sabon Birni village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to the locals, the incident occurred on Monday night when the bandits in their large numbers invaded the community and started shooting sporadically, killing the family members in the process.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, told Channels Television that security agencies are working assiduously to contain the attacks and also get an update on the number of casualties.

Police authorities are, however, yet to respond to the incident.

Meanwhile, a community leader, Bello Musa, told Channels Television that many residents of the village have fled from their homes due to fear of being attacked or killed by the marauding bandits.

He, however, appealed to the Federal Government to deploy more troops to Igabi and other troubled zones in Kaduna State in order to protect the people from further attacks.

The gunmen carried similar attack on 13 other villages in Kerawa ward in Igabi local government area, killing no fewer than 17 people.

According to a resident of the community, the attacks were carried out simultaneously in the villages.

Featured Image: Kaduna State governor, Mallaam Nasir El-Rufai

