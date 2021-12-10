Gunmen Kill Traditional Ruler in Imo

Gunmen on Friday assasinated the traditional ruler of Ebeteghete community in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Edwin Azuike.

The corpse of the monarch, who was abducted on Thursday, was dumped at the market square in the community. From images seen on social media, he was shot.

Police spokesman Michael Abattam confirmed the incident. “Yes, it is true.“We are investigating the matter,” he told The Nation.

The traditional ruler was abducted and later found dead in a car.

The latest incident comes less than 48 hours after the traditional ruler of Mbutu ancient kingdom in the Aboh Mbaise LGA, Damian Nwaigwe, was abducted from his palace. He is yet to be found.

The police said they were on the trail of the abductors.

The traditional ruler of Etekwuru Autonomous Community in Ohaji/ Egbema Local Government Area, Eze Kenneth Okereke, fled the community after two residents were killed and his palace was burnt.

More to come…

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.