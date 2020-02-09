Gunmen Storm Former ABU VC’s Home, Take Away Daughter
Unidentified gunmen Friday night stormed the residence of a former Vice Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Professor Abdullahi Mustapha, and took away his daughter.
Confirming the incident , Professor Mustapha said the gunmen came to the house around 11:20 pm. “Yes, it is true. They shot one security man. We don’t know who they are, as they have not contacted us yet.”
When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, said he would contact the police area commanders in Zaria to get “update.” PRNigeria had reported that four persons were abducted during the attack.
It claimed those kidnapped at the ex-VC’s house, located at Hayin Malam, in Zangon Shanu area of Zaria, Kaduna State, included Maryam Abdullahi Mustapha, a staff of ABU, her two children, and elder sister.
PRNigeria said the two children were rescued when a neighbour fired and killed one of the kidnappers. The elder sister was also said to have been released when the gunmen discovered she had asthma.
