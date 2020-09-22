Hate Speech: Osinbajo Engages APC Social Media Influencers

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the Federal Government is ready to support youths to influence the passage of the hate speech bill presently before the National Assembly.

Osinbajo gave the assurance on Monday in Abuja while engaging the All Progressives Congress social media operators and influencers at a virtual meeting held at the party’s national secretariat.

The Vice President also assured that the government would not relent in expanding and sustaining youth friendly projects, including media platforms that would add value to the society.

Also speaking at the virtual meeting, Alhaji Ahmed Ismaeel, National Youth Leader of the APC, described the meeting as the first of its kind and very engaging, adding that the party would continue to organise such meetings from time to time.

He said the meeting was organised to particularly recognise the party’s online soldiers and media influencers, who had over the years, helped to shape public opinion on it.

Speaking on the party’s defeat at the just concluded Edo State governorship election, Ismaeel said the party would do a postmortem on the outcome of the election to know why it lost.

He said: “We thought we had covered the grounds very well, but there was a blind side we didn’t see.

“The party intends to do a postmortem on the election this week.

“We will conduct a postmortem this week to know how far and how we found ourselves in this kind of situation.”

Ismaeel, who is also a member of the APC Caretaker and Reconciliation Committee, added that knowing that the party did not win the last presidential election in Ondo State would make the election to be dicey.

He added that the state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, had done what he needed to do in terms of reconciling aggrieved party members.

Ismaeel stressed that the party would not take anything for granted again, but would rather go out and fight to ensure that it retained Ondo State.

He said it was disheartening to note that for the first time since 2015, the APC doesn’t have a representative in the South South geopolitical zone again, adding that this was worrisome.

Ismaeel said while the party may have lost Edo State governorship election, it had to work hard, especially to ensure that it wins the forthcoming Ondo State governorship election slated for October 10.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that about 100 APC media influencers participated in the event.

