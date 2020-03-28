‘He’ll Address us After Fela Tests Negative for COVID-19’ -Twitter on Fire With #BuhariChallenge

The Nigerian Twittersphere has been set abuzz by the #BuhariChallenge, a satire-based challenge aimed at President Muhammadu Buhari over his perceived ‘reluctance’ to address the country amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Since the chief of staff to the president tested positive for the deadly virus, speculation has been rife that the president had been infected and had left the country.

This rumour was further fuelled by the president’s reluctance to address citizens over the pandemic and an audio clip making the rounds on social media alleging he was out of the country.

In a bid to quash the rumour, the presidency released a statement on Thursday with a picture of the president working in his study.

“The concocted audio message about President @MBuhari’s whereabouts should be totally disregarded. It is fake news in its entirety. The President tonight at the State House, at work,” it said.

The statement has opened a floodgate of reactions as Nigerians took to Twitter to register their differing opinions.

Using the hashtag #BuhariChallenge, users have shared satire-filled tweets stating impossible scenarios that could be compared to the president addressing the nation.

“Shehu Shagari welcoming the Queen at the Lagos airport earlier today despite the statewide lockdown,” a Twitter user said.

“Mary Slessor posing for a photo during her VOGUE magazine shoot,” another user said.

Here are some top reactions from the #BuhariChallenge:

Big Eye Balls! @ManLikeFuggi TwitterNG be wilding on this #BuhariChallenge i love this The message is clear. Since the presidency claim Pres Buhari was working all through yesterday in a fumigated office then its safe to say Fela performed at eagles square earlier today 550 11:40 AM – Mar 27, 2020 Twitter Ads info and privacy 242 people are talking about this

