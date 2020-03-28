The concocted audio message about President @MBuhari’s whereabouts should be totally disregarded. It is Fake News in its entirety. The President tonight at the State House, at work.
‘He’ll Address us After Fela Tests Negative for COVID-19’ -Twitter on Fire With #BuhariChallenge
The Nigerian Twittersphere has been set abuzz by the #BuhariChallenge, a satire-based challenge aimed at President Muhammadu Buhari over his perceived ‘reluctance’ to address the country amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Since the chief of staff to the president tested positive for the deadly virus, speculation has been rife that the president had been infected and had left the country.
This rumour was further fuelled by the president’s reluctance to address citizens over the pandemic and an audio clip making the rounds on social media alleging he was out of the country.
In a bid to quash the rumour, the presidency released a statement on Thursday with a picture of the president working in his study.
“The concocted audio message about President @MBuhari’s whereabouts should be totally disregarded. It is fake news in its entirety. The President tonight at the State House, at work,” it said.
The statement has opened a floodgate of reactions as Nigerians took to Twitter to register their differing opinions.
Using the hashtag #BuhariChallenge, users have shared satire-filled tweets stating impossible scenarios that could be compared to the president addressing the nation.
“Shehu Shagari welcoming the Queen at the Lagos airport earlier today despite the statewide lockdown,” a Twitter user said.
“Mary Slessor posing for a photo during her VOGUE magazine shoot,” another user said.
Here are some top reactions from the #BuhariChallenge:
Shehu Shagari welcoming the Queen at the Lagos airport earlier today despite the statewide lockdown. #BuhariChallenge
Dagrin was seen at Ojuelegba this morning posing with his new Toyota Camry 2020 #BuhariChallenge
Kenyangi Bale #UgandanTitan
I know Ugandans deserves better. But, our president, Museveni has addressed this nation the 5th time in 2 weeks on the COVID-19 pandemic. You guys needs to visit Nigerian Twitter. They are looking for their president. He is no where to be found#BuhariChallenge #WhereIsBuhari
Our president just finished his media chat with the press. He has finally addressed the nation. #buharichallenge
TwitterNG be wilding on this #BuhariChallenge i love this
The message is clear.
Since the presidency claim Pres Buhari was working all through yesterday in a fumigated office then its safe to say Fela performed at eagles square earlier today
#BuhariChallenge:
Assuming the corona virus is affecting Cows.
Buhari:
If you don’t like addressing your Nation stand up and if you like GHOSTING on your people stand up.#BuhariChallenge
Ibrahim Babagida on his way to back from wizkid’s show last night accompainied by bouncers #BuhariChallenge
#BuhariChallenge MKO and Abacha left the Aso Rock at 12:00pm today they didn’t meet with PMB at Aso Rock but an Angel meet them and told them that “He will meet you at Galilee”
Mary Slessor posing for a photo during her VOGUE magazine shoot #BuhariChallenge
Had to take a quick one for the gram
Y’all should follow me on ig real quick
Ig:maryslessoractivist#BuhariChallenge
Lawrence Anini leaving the Appeal court yesterday after Justice Tanko acquitted him. At last! Justice prevails. #BuhariChallenge
Pic: Afrobeat singer Fela Kuti spotted Yesterday after tested negative from COVID19#BuhariChallenge
Dagrin was seen at Ojuelegba this morning posing with his new Toyota Camry 2020 #BuhariChallenge
Mungo Park on his journey to help us discover the location of our hidden president#BuhariChallenge
If u are the president that disappeared doing this crisis stand up #BuhariChallenge
Obafemi Awolowo with his family earlier this morning in Ikenne. #BuhariChallenge https://twitter.com/ngrpresident/status/1243277559015575565 …Presidency Nigeria
✔@NGRPresident
Fela killed it on stage tonight!! Eko Hotel was lit #BuhariChallenge
President Yar’Adua giving a speech this morning concerning the ongoing Pandemic…lifting the hope of Nigerians #BuhariChallenge
I’ll tell my grandchildren that, this man is omnipresent and a magician
He’s nowhere seen, but everywhere.
He vanishes looking old and reappears looking younger#BuhariChallenge
Ojukwu getting married to Bianca this afternoon. #BuhariChallenge https://twitter.com/ngrpresident/status/1243277559015575565 …Presidency Nigeria
While receiving a delegation of Northern leaders at his country home residence this afternoon, Lord Lugard stressed the need for the country to keep calm and self isolate. #BuhariChallenge
