‘Help Us Impeach Buhari Too’, #ImpeachBuhari Trends on Twitter Nigeria

The news of President Donald Trump’s impeachment by the US House of Representatives on Wednesday night has sent shock waves across the world.

In Nigeria, citizens have taken to the social media to demand the impeachment of civilian Dictator Muhammadu Buhari.

The hashtag #ImpeachBuhari is currently trending on Twitter. See some tweets;

The person way started this #impeachbuhari get mind oh.

🤣🤣🤣 Who actually want to impeach Buhari. In a country where Buhari is the Executive, Legislative and judiciary. — Daybor (@Daybor) December 19, 2019

I see #ImpeachBuhari flying around on Twitter 🙄, who will impeach Buhari in #Nigeria? 😆😁😂🤣 What we have in Nigeria is CrazyDemo and not democracy. — AyeMojubar 🎅 (@ayemojubar) December 19, 2019

They should help us and impeach buhari too please help Nigeria lmao! 😫😫😫 — T𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐚𝐥𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐤 🇳🇬🏆☮️ (@mrclissberg) December 19, 2019

Nigeria is not practising democracy but khakicracy otherwise Buhari would have been impeached long time ago for destroying our democratic institutions, gross incompetence and raw impunity,but this is Nigeria where presidents are lords of the ring,#impeachbuhari — Dino Kaysman (@babakaysman) December 19, 2019

Nigerians should use the same energy they feel when they heard about trump impeachment to #impeachbuhari — Nnamdi (@iamNikeAce) December 19, 2019

@HouseNGR don’t have the balls to conduct a nationalism based impeachment process against Buhari, they are all his puppets & puppies. The House needs purging & it’s coming soon. Impeachment does not kill, it corrects an impression.#ImpeachBuhari#Impeached — 𝕊𝕀ℝ. 𝔸ℝ𝕋ℍ𝕌ℝ (@GetMySword) December 19, 2019

We will be needing billions of Naira to ‘’renovate’’ the minds of our Senators if we really want to #ImpeachBuhari. — Kikelomo sowore (@KikelomoSowore) December 19, 2019

Trump didn’t do 30% of what Buhari have done, disobeying court orders alone is enough to impeach any sitting government worker but what do I even know. The country and its government is nothing but a disgrace to democracy #Impeachbuhari — 🥇 (@Hankvalj) December 19, 2019

***BREAKING NEWS***

Donald Trump has been #Impeached Nigerians: Bill Clinton was also impeached sometimes ago.

Now, they did same thing to Trump. Why can’t we try this in our country? ***Nigerians trending the hashtag #ImpeachBuhari *** Gen. Buhari: pic.twitter.com/ykiFiApyI6 — JÒHÁNNÙ MÍMỌ́ (@aboladejohn_) December 19, 2019

If you like trend #impeachbuhari by 5 billion people nothing will happen. You will just wake up one day to see that Twitter has been ban by FG — SOA hype (@SoaDabest) December 19, 2019

Even if the house of reps impeach @MBuhari for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress and the Senate votes for his removal from office, the wide gap toothed man will still disobey and sit tight in the office 🙄🤨#impeachbuhari pic.twitter.com/mKilROu2Fn — Savagery (@IbeKingsley20) December 19, 2019

Trump impeached for the abuse of power.

Has not @MBuhari @MobilePunch checked this box by disobeying so many court orders and incarceration of journalists? #ImpeachmentDay#ImpeachBuhari — Raji Rasaki Friday (@RazzyRaji) December 19, 2019

It’s only a democratic president that can be impeached and Nigeria does not operate one at the moment. Let the General be and stop this #ImpeachBuhari thing before the DSS shows up in your house. — King-David 👑🇳🇬 (@Kinging_David) December 19, 2019

