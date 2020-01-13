Herbalists, Traditionalists Declare Support for ‘Operation Amotekun’

A leading member and spokesperson in the South-West for Traditionalists/Herbalists Association of Nigeria, Dr Ismail Akiode, aka Awikonko, weekend commended the take-off of ‘Operation Amotekun, a new South-West security formation, saying the association would do all it could to make it a success.

Awikonko who spoke with Thisday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, sequel to the launch of the programme in Ibadan, Oyo State, said the herbalists/traditionalists association is a stakeholder in the formulation of the security policy and that it would put all hands on deck to rid the South-West region of hoodlums .

The notable herbalist who lamented the activities of kidnappers in the last one year in Yoruba communities of south-western Nigeria, said, “Now, the end is near for these criminals, especially now that we are involved “

“You all know that most of these kidnappers and armed robbers have been using dangerous charms either to hypnotise or demobilise their victims, and that is why we in our association have offered our services to neutralise the powers of these criminals.

“Besides, we are into ‘Operation Amotekun’ with a view to fishing out the bad eggs among the herbalists and traditionalists.

“So, we are in the process of registering, through digital means, all Nigerian herbalists and traditionalists, so that we can track the activities of all these native herbal practitioners and ensure that they don’t perpetrate evil,” he explained.

Awikonko commended the six south-west governors who donated 20 patrol vehicles each, and provided funds, saying the new step was long overdue.

He also lauded the Nigeria Police, which had pledged to collaborate with ‘Operation Amotekun’ towards ensuring the security of lives and properties in the South-West region.

