Hit-and-Run Driver Confesses to Having Killed Missing Vanguard Reporter

A hit-and-run driver, Itoro Clement has confessed to knocking down the missing Vanguard reporter, Tordue Salem.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba disclosed this while parading the suspect at IRT premises in Abuja, on 12th November 2021.

According to CP Frank Mba, Clement was arrested following an investigation carried out by the Force Intelligence Bureau.

The Force Public Relations Officer added that Clement who was driving a 2004 Model Camry with number plate BWR 243 BK confessed to having hit Tordue at about 10:00 pm on the night of 13th October 2021, around the Mabushi area in Abuja but ran away.

While speaking to journalists during the parade, Clement Itoro admitted to having knocked off an unknown pedestrian at about 10:00 pm the same day Tordue Salem went missing.

He however said he did not stop to attend to his victim because he was afraid he could get attacked by armed robbers.

According to Clement, the Mabushi area where the accident took place is known for criminal activities, hence he was afraid he could be attacked.

“I thought it was an armed robber that I knocked down until the following day when I saw a smashed phone on my windscreen. The phone was not working again so I threw it away.

“The place I knocked this person down, is a criminal place everybody knows that place,” he said.

The 29-year-old commercial driver further explained that after driving for some miles, he came across a Police Checkpoint and reported to the officers on duty that he had hit down someone.

He said they told him to go to the Wuse Police Station to report himself, but he refused and went straight to Good Friends Garden where he normally parked his car, before proceeding home to his bed.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.