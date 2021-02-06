Hoodlums Attack Four Amotekun Operatives, Policeman In Oyo

Hoodlums have attacked four operatives of the Oyo State Security Network otherwise called Amotekun Corps and a policeman in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The victims were attacked on Friday in another crisis suspected to have culminated from a gang fight at Odeyale area of Ona Ara Local Government Area of the state, leaving them critically injured.

The security operatives were said to be receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

Confirming the incident on Saturday, the Amotekun Commandant in the state, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (rtd), in a statement said the personnel moved to the area following a distress call by Odeyale Community Landlord Association to help dislodge hoodlums perpetrating violence in the community.

Also, the Police public relations officer, Gbenga Fadeyi confirmed the incident, noting that some arrests have been made while investigations continue into the cause of the violent attacks.

Fadeyi said that the Amotekun operatives drafted to the area sent a distress call to the police for support and some policemen were drafted to help in restoring peace to the area but some of them ended up being attacked by the hoodlums.

He however said normalcy has been restored to the area as more security operatives have been dispatched to prevent further breach of peace.

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.