Corper NYSC

How NYSC Corps Member Contracted Coronavirus in Ondo

A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving at the Nigeria Army Clinic in the Army barracks, Akure has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Corp member is the third confirmed case in Ondo State.

He had attended to the index case, a military officer that just returned from Indian while under observation.

A statement by Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, said Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu would talk more on the case at the press briefing on Tuesday.

Ojogo explained that the Governor would address the people of the state on further details in respect of this case and provide deeper insights.

