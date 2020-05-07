How We Plan to Execute School Feeding Programme Despite Lockdown – FG

The Federal Government has revealed plans on how it will execute the School Feeding Programme despite the closure of schools nationwide.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, revealed these plans during the national briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja on Wednesday.

She said the Federal Ministry has made progress with the plan and is working with state governments to ensure success of the feeding programme in their states.

“We have made progress on the Home Grown School Feeding Programme and sensitisation has begun in the three frontline states. Lagos, Ogun and the FCT. There is readiness for implementation,” she said.

She added that the decision to continue the Feeding Programme follows presidential directive by President Muhammadu Buhari which instructed that despite the lockdown and school closure, malnourished children should not be neglected.

“Following this directive, the ministry in collaboration with state governors identified the distribution of take home rations as a feasible method. This is after exploring many options and following consultations with state governors.

“The plan was adopted with implementation is now set to begin,” she explained.

Farouq announced that the program will therefore be carried out based on data provided by participating states and through the Home Grown School Feeding programme including partners like the World Food Programme.

She promised that a press release giving a breakdown on the food distribution will be provided to the media soon.

