HURIWA Asks World Leaders to Intervene in the Killing of Christians in Nigeria

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has urged world leaders to intervene without further delay in the mass killing of Christians, burning of their churches and houses in selected Christians-dominated towns and villages in northern Nigeria by Islamic terrorists and armed Fulani herdsmen, The Guardian reports.

HURIWA also asked the President and the National Assembly to, as a matter of national emergency, take concrete measures to invite the United Nations (UN) Security Council to lead the process of establishing a global-wide military interventions by creating buffer zones in the affected communities to stop the absolute annihilation of Christian minority tribes in the core northern states and Southern Kaduna.

These steps, according to HURIWA, are imperative because both the Boko Haram terrorists and other related armed attackers have continuously made good their threats to uproot Christianity from the entirety of northern Nigeria.

A statement signed in Abuja by its National Co-ordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, however, blamed the skewed anti- Christian and policies in some states in North-West of Nigeria, which deliberately is aimed at denying Christian churches right of certificate of occupancy to set up churches as one of the key motivating factors driving the current wave of anti-Christian massacre and genocide of epic proportions by the combination of Islamic terror extremists and armed Fulani herdsmen in northern Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Christian Graduate Fellowship (NCGF) yesterday raised an alarm over children being forcefully removed from Du Merci Children Development Ministry to Nasarawa Children’s Home, Kano, alleging that they were being maltreated and coerced to convert to Islam.

The children, some of them university graduates and undergraduates were moved to the state’s orphanage in December last year, following the arrest of the owner of the Home, Prof. Solomon Tarfa, by the police.

In a statement, signed by National President, NCGF, Prof. Charles Adeyinka Adisa and Offiong Effiong Bassey Offiong (SAN), who is also board member of the orphanage, said the health and physical psyche of the children were deteriorating, adding that those who were in school were no longer going to school.

