Husband, Wife Emerge First Nigerians to Finish Lagos Marathon Race
Emmanuel Gyang and his wife, Deborah Pam, have emerged as the first Nigerians to complete the 42km race at the 2020 Lagos City Marathon.
Gyang, who was the fist male Nigerian, finished 33rd overall with a time of 2:25.30secs.
Pam was the first female Nigerian to get to finish in her category, finishing 14th overall with a time of 2:45.17secs.
The couple had exactly three weeks after their wedding emerged the first Nigerian finishers in their respective categories at the seventh edition of the Okpekpe 10km International Road Race.
Popularly referred to as Nigeria’s No.1 long-distance couple, Gyan and Pam got married in May 2019.
Gyan, an athlete from Plateau State, also emerged as the first Nigerian at the 2019 Abeokuta Road Race, clocking 31.03secs behind Kenya’s Biwott Alan Kemboi who finished first in 28.76secs.
A Kenyan, David Barmasai, emerged winner of the 2020 Lagos City Marathon.
_____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.
There are no commentsAdd yours